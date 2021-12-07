Video: High winds lead to incredible opening kickoff on ‘MNF’

Monday’s game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills is going to be a wild ride. That was easy to see just from the opening kickoff.

Both the Patriots and Bills were forced to play in brutal conditions Monday, with the city of Buffalo under a wind advisory. Gusts were forecast to approach 50 MPH during the game.

It certainly looked it on the opening kickoff, which kicker Tyler Bass casually dispatched into the stands behind the end zone with almost no extra effort.

The wind is blowing so hard that the opening kickoff landed in the stands. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/khmt1ZJofz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 7, 2021

This was a pretty solid taste of how ridiculous things were in Buffalo. Both passing games were mostly taken away because the wind was wreaking havoc on anything in the air. One can only imagine how New England’s quarterback must feel.

Bill Belichick had been shrugging off the forecast for this game, but it’s pretty easy to see why so many people expected the weather to be an issue.