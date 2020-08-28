Bears address Brian Urlacher Instagram post about NBA protests

The Chicago Bears on Thursday addressed an Instagram post by Brian Urlacher that received attention earlier in the day.

Urlacher seemed confused that NBA players chose not to play on Wednesday because they wanted to send a message about the shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday night. The former Bears linebacker posted on his Instagram story and compared the situation to Brett Favre, who once played — and shined — through the grief of his father dying. He brought up Blake’s criminal history and that the shooting victim was armed with a knife.

Urlacher’s point seems to be that athletes can play through adversity and still excel in their sports. He also seems to be making a point that Blake is not worthy of martyrdom.

Former #Bears LB Brian Urlacher posted this on Instagram, smh pic.twitter.com/j3XGcmcuXl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 27, 2020

The Bears issued a statement in response to Urlacher.

“The social media posts in no way reflect the values or opinions of the Chicago Bears organization,” they said, via Pro Football Talk.

Urlacher, 42, played in the NFL for 13 seasons. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He has long been vocal in wanting to be able to say whatever he wants.