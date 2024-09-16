 Skip to main content
Bears clowned for making awful challenge vs. Texans

September 15, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Texans' Stefon Diggs makes a catch along the Bears' sideline

The Chicago Bears on Sunday were responsible for an early candidate for the worst coach’s challenge of the NFL season.

The Bears trailed the Houston Texans 10-3 about two minutes into the second quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

With the Texans facing 3rd-and-10 on their own 23, quarterback CJ Stroud looped a pinpoint pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs along the sideline.

The Bears challenged the call. But the replay definitively showed that Diggs got both feed on the ground well before he went out of bounds.

What made things worse was that the play happened right in front of Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and the rest of Chicago’s staff.

Fans on X couldn’t help but dunk on the Bears for the blunder.

It’s understandably difficult to gauge such a play in real time. But NFL teams have staff members tasked with deciding whether or not to challenge certain plays. One quick glance at a replay showed it was a foolish mistake to throw the challenge flag.

Chicago BearsChicago Bears Fans
