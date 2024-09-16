Bears clowned for making awful challenge vs. Texans

The Chicago Bears on Sunday were responsible for an early candidate for the worst coach’s challenge of the NFL season.

The Bears trailed the Houston Texans 10-3 about two minutes into the second quarter at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

With the Texans facing 3rd-and-10 on their own 23, quarterback CJ Stroud looped a pinpoint pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs along the sideline.

The Bears challenged the call. But the replay definitively showed that Diggs got both feed on the ground well before he went out of bounds.

Matt Eberflus had a front-row seat to see this very obvious catch, but threw the challenge flag anyways. Da Bears. pic.twitter.com/Kw7YYDweLr — OutKick (@Outkick) September 16, 2024

What made things worse was that the play happened right in front of Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and the rest of Chicago’s staff.

Fans on X couldn’t help but dunk on the Bears for the blunder.

Who on the Bears decided they should challenge this? — Jordan Kaplan (@JKap415) September 16, 2024

The Bears replay guy….. “Yea challenge the catch” pic.twitter.com/TfeGZJKCo0 — Patrick Storm (@PatrickStormHTX) September 16, 2024

What an awful challenge by the Bears — Unbiased Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) September 16, 2024

It’s understandably difficult to gauge such a play in real time. But NFL teams have staff members tasked with deciding whether or not to challenge certain plays. One quick glance at a replay showed it was a foolish mistake to throw the challenge flag.