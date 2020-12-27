Bears could re-sign Mitchell Trubisky this offseason?

It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Mitchell Trubisky was on borrowed time with the Chicago Bears when they acquired Nick Foles in a trade last offseason, but Trubisky has elevated his game at the perfect time. Now, there is a legitimate chance the Bears could re-sign him.

Multiple NFL executives believe Trubisky is playing the best football of his career and making a strong case for the Bears to re-sign him, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Bears are 3-7 under head coach Matt Nagy in games Trubisky has not started, and that record has reportedly left some within the organization wondering what might have happened if Nagy didn’t bench Trubisky after the team started 3-0 this season.

The Bears are averaging 31 points per game over their last four games. Trubisky’s improved play is one of the main reasons they are 7-7 and in the playoff hunt.

Trubisky’s overall numbers this season are still nothing spectacular. He has 1,528 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. Starting running back David Montgomery’s outstanding play has opened up more play-action possibilities for Trubisky and the Bears, so the former No. 2 overall pick is certainly benefiting from that.

If the Bears make the playoffs, Trubisky’s stats don’t really matter. He actually has a 66.7 winning percentage as a starter since he came into the NFL, which many would find surprising.

The Bears declined Trubisky’s fifth-year option, which is the only reason he is scheduled to hit free agency after the season. We’d be surprised if he commanded top dollar, so Chicago may be a nice fit for him. It’s possible Foles’ first season with the Bears will be his only.