Bears cut tight end to save $5.5 million

The Chicago Bears made a big cost-cutting move on Friday.

Chicago cut tight end Gerald Everett, which will save them $5.5 million against the salary cap. The move was not at all surprising considering Everett’s salary and lack of production and fit.

Everett was brought in by former Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and only had 8 catches for 36 yards over the entire season. The Bears have Cole Kmet as their top tight end, so Everett represented a clear and obvious option to be cut.

“Chicago, it was brief and a learning experience but i (sic) appreciate the love the city and the team showed me! Looking forward to the next chapter. On to the next!” Everett wrote in a post on X.

Prior to his season with the Bears, Everett spent two years with the Chargers and one with the Seahawks. He began his career playing four seasons for the Rams.

From 2019-2023, Everett had at least 400 yards receiving in each season, so 2024 represented by far his least productive year.

The Bears could have some other cost-cutting moves in store. Guard Ryan Bates and defensive end DeMarcus Walker represent over $9 million in savings if the Bears were to cut them too.

Chicago is coming off a 5-12 season. They’re projected to have around $70 million in salary cap space, which should make them big players in free agency as they look to give Caleb Williams and new head coach Ben Johnson more pieces.