Bears came so close on final play to beating Washington

The Chicago Bears lost to the Washington Commanders 12-7 on Thursday night, and they came so close on the final play to winning the game.

Chicago had a 1st-and-goal play at the Washington 5 with under a minute to go. They moved up a yard on a Justin Fields run, and then threw consecutive incompletions to bring up fourth down.

On their final play, Fields threw to Darnell Mooney, who bobbled the ball in the end zone but then gained possession just past the goal line. Take a look.

#Bears Darnell Mooney can’t make the game winning catch. pic.twitter.com/GK0ZeHMw02 — NFL Unlimited (@NFLUnlimited) October 14, 2022

That went down as a three-yard gain, with Mooney just barely missing the go-ahead touchdown. Instead, Chicago settled for the loss, making both teams 2-4.

Fields went 14/27 for 190 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 88 yards, including a 39-yard gain that helped the team get into the red zone at the end of the game.