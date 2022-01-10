Bears fire head coach Matt Nagy, GM Ryan Pace

The Chicago Bears took a big step back this season after reaching the playoffs in two of the previous three years, and they have decided to hit the reset button.

Both Bears head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace have been fired, according to multiple reports.

Nagy was widely expected to lose his job despite having an overall winning record in Chicago. He went 34-31 in four seasons, reaching the postseason twice. The Bears were one-and-done both times in the playoffs.

Pace had been the GM of the Bears since 2015. The team has been unable to find a franchise quarterback during that span. Using the No. 2 overall pick on Mitchell Trubisky did not work out, though it’s still too early to tell if Justin Fields will become a viable NFL starter.

Nagy was named Coach of the Year in his first season with the Bears in 2018. Chicago went 12-4 and lost in the Wild Card round that year. They then went 8-8 in both 2019 and 2020 and finished 6-11 this season.

Photo: Dec 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy stands on the sideline during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports