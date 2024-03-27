Bears GM upset with Robert Griffin III over Caleb Williams comments

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles appears to have no love lost for Robert Griffin III.

Griffin last week shared a piece of advice to USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who is projected to go to the Bears at first overall in the upcoming draft. Griffin, a former second overall pick, told Williams to “pull an Eli Manning” and demand that the Bears draft someone else.

Manning infamously refused to play for the San Diego Chargers, who were in position to draft the New York Giants legend during the 2004 NFL Draft. Manning was still drafted by the Chargers, but was soon on his way to the Giants.

Poles was asked about Griffin’s comments during his Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” The Bears exec admitted that he was bothered by what the Baylor alum had advised Williams.

“It pisses me off a little bit, to be honest with you, because we were hired to break a cycle. … I really believe we’re about to break this cycle and get this city in a really good situation and win a lot of games. The past is the past. I don’t worry about that at all. It’s about where we’re going,” Poles told McAfee.

Pat McAfee: "When RGIII comes out…" Bears GM Ryan Poles: "Mm-hmm." McAfee: "You heard him?" *Poles nods* Poles: "It pisses me off a little bit, to be honest with you, because we were hired to break a cycle…"pic.twitter.com/2sWpZzLGcz https://t.co/CrMi7s14rL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 26, 2024

The Bears have already laid out the groundwork for their QB of the future by trading Justin Fields. It’s hard to imagine them pivoting away from Williams as their top target with the 2024 NFL Draft a mere few weeks away.

Griffin’s words of advice didn’t seem to resonate with the USC product. Even Williams himself appears to be well aware of where he’s headed.