Caleb Williams drops big hint about where he expects to play

The Chicago Bears have yet to publicly confirm what they plan to do with the No. 1 overall pick in he upcoming NFL Draft, but it sure sounds like Caleb Williams knows what is going to happen.

Williams this week attended The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Fla. The PGA Tour allowed the former USC star to go behind the ropes with a camera crew to catch some of the action. Williams was given a warm reception, which led him to conclude that “they have a lot of Bears fans, I guess, here.”

As Caleb Williams hears cheers: “They have a lot of #Bears fans, I guess, here.” #PGATour

pic.twitter.com/MRD4dKnaT1 — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) March 15, 2024

Williams may not have broken any major news with that comment, but it was at least somewhat noteworthy. The Bears still have not traded Justin Fields. There is an outside chance they could keep Fields and receive a massive haul to trade back from No. 1, but all indications are that they are set on drafting Williams. It sounds like that is exactly what the Bears have told the quarterback.

There was also talk at one point that Williams preferred to not be drafted by Chicago, but he has since put that to rest.

It would be a huge shock at this point if Chicago decided to trade out of No. 1. Williams’ comment at The Players Championship was just further proof that the Bears have made up their mind.