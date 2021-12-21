Bears get away with holding Justin Jefferson on interception

The Chicago Bears got an interception against the Minnesota Vikings before halftime on Monday night, and they got the turnover thanks in part to a missed penalty.

The Vikings were lining up for a 3rd-and-9 with under a minute left in the first half. Kirk Cousins tossed a floater that was intercepted. The interception looked terrible because no Vikings player was nearby.

Very well may be the most embarrassing throw in NFL history pic.twitter.com/6dSqKW93MC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 21, 2021

It turns out nobody around was because Justin Jefferson was blatantly held and fell down.

Justin Jefferson blatantly held in the slot and nothing was called. Still not sure why Cousins threw it, as Jefferson was already on the ground pic.twitter.com/LUEXxjgV1l — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) December 21, 2021

The officials did not call a penalty, which gave the Bears the ball at the Minnesota 39. Perhaps as some measure of justice, the Bears had their field goal deflected at the line and missed it, allowing Minnesota to maintain its 10-3 lead. But a defensive holding penalty should have been called on Chicago, putting the Vikings in shape to add more points.