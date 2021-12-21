 Skip to main content
Bears get away with holding Justin Jefferson on interception

December 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Justin Jefferson gets held

The Chicago Bears got an interception against the Minnesota Vikings before halftime on Monday night, and they got the turnover thanks in part to a missed penalty.

The Vikings were lining up for a 3rd-and-9 with under a minute left in the first half. Kirk Cousins tossed a floater that was intercepted. The interception looked terrible because no Vikings player was nearby.

It turns out nobody around was because Justin Jefferson was blatantly held and fell down.

The officials did not call a penalty, which gave the Bears the ball at the Minnesota 39. Perhaps as some measure of justice, the Bears had their field goal deflected at the line and missed it, allowing Minnesota to maintain its 10-3 lead. But a defensive holding penalty should have been called on Chicago, putting the Vikings in shape to add more points.

