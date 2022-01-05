Report: Bears have informed Matt Nagy of their decision

The Chicago Bears are waiting until after the season to announce whether they will keep Matt Nagy as head coach, but they may have already informed him of his fate.

Boomer Esiason reported during his WFAN radio show on Wednesday morning that the Bears have told Matt Nagy he will not return as their coach next season. The former Pro Bowler said the information came from “a very good and tight source.”

With Jim Harbaugh name floating around the NFL coaching rumors, @7BoomerEsiason reports sources are saying that Matt Nagy has been told that he will not return as Head Coach of the Bears. @WFANmornings pic.twitter.com/cs7av4zYUV — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) January 5, 2022

That is hardly a surprise, though it differs from a report we heard over the weekend. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that the Bears have not made a final decision about Nagy and that the coach has not had any discussions with ownership about his job status. The Bears then went out and dominated the New York Giants 29-3.

Nagy was named Coach of the Year in his first season with the Bears in 2018. Chicago went 12-4 and lost in the Wild Card round that year. They then went 8-8 in both 2019 and 2020. That record was good enough for a postseason appearance last year, but the Bears were one-and-done again. They’re 6-10 this season and eliminated from playoff contention heading into Week 18.

The bigger question for the Bears might be what they will do with their front office. One report claims they could make a major change there as well.

Photo: Oct 20, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports