Report: Bears could make major front office change

The Chicago Bears are expected to make significant changes this offseason, and that may go beyond the obvious one that everyone sees coming.

Bears chairman George McCaskey is considering any and all changes to the Bears, including the front office, according to Adam Jahns of The Athletic. That includes general manager Ryan Pace, whose position may be under threat.

There are things that work both for and against Pace. The GM’s trade for Justin Fields, which looks promising, may buy him enough goodwill to see a rebuild through. However, there are questions regarding whether McCaskey has the patience to stick with Fields. Pace has been in charge since 2015, and while the Bears have two playoff appearances, there are questions about whether there has been significant improvement organizationally. Plus, it is an open question whether Pace would be allowed to conduct another head coaching search.

Coach Matt Nagy’s status looks to be a foregone conclusion, and at one point it looked like it would happen earlier in the season. There is clearly some real speculation that Pace could go with him.

Photo: Jan 3, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace before the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports