Did Bears get hosed on Justin Fields play at goal line?

Did the Chicago Bears get hosed on a call at the goal line late on “Sunday Night Football”? That’s what many are wondering.

The Bears had a 4th-and-goal at the Green Bay 1-yard line down 24-10 with about eight minutes left in the game. Justin Fields lined up in shotgun and took a snap and rushed in to try and score.

The Bears quarterback went forward towards the goal line and then was quickly pushed backwards. The officials ruled that Fields was down and did not score.

Packers stop Fields on 4th and goal. pic.twitter.com/bni6QtQ4mn — Main Team (@MainTeamSports2) September 19, 2022

Chicago challenged the ruling that Fields did not get into the end zone, and the call stood.

A replay from a side angle seemed to show that Fields got the ball past the goal line, but there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the call.

“We think it’s a TD, it looks like a TD, we’ve even circled the ball showing it’s a TD…but it just isn’t clear and obvious enough to call it one” #CHIvsGB pic.twitter.com/DuYGisxyzi — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) September 19, 2022

Green Bay went 89 yards on 10 plays after that call and kicked a field goal to go up 27-10, which was the final score. That call hurt Chicago’s chances of making a comeback.