Bears lose touchdown for brutal reason

The Chicago Bears lost out on a touchdown in their game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Monday night due to a brutal reason.

The Bears were down 13-0 to the Vikings in the third quarter and had a 1st-and-goal at the Minnesota 1-yard line. The Bears brought in center Doug Kramer to serve as a fullback on the goal-line play.

Chicago lined up in the I formation and gave the ball to D’Andre Swift, with Kramer serving as the lead blocker. Kramer helped clear a hole at the goal line, allowing Swift to score a touchdown.

A Bears touchdown comes off the board as Doug Kramer Jr. failed to report as eligible. pic.twitter.com/1Zu9NFGIMm — Marquee Bears (@BearsMarquee) December 17, 2024

It looked like the Bears were back in the game, but there was a problem.

Kramer had failed to report in as an eligible receiver, so the Bears were called for using an illegal formation. They were penalized five yards and had to move back to the Minnesota 6. As if that weren’t bad enough, the Bears also were called for a holding penalty on 2nd-and-goal and got moved back to the 11.

The Bears ended up settling for a field goal on the possession to make it a 13-3 game. That’s a big change for the 13-7 game they were hoping to cut it to.