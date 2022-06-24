 Skip to main content
Bears player arrested for gun possession

June 24, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Matt Adams on the practice field

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Matthew Adams (49) during warmups pregame at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. Robert Scheer/USA TODAY NETWORK

Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested on Thursday.

According to TMZ, Adams was questioned by police at around 6:45 p.m. in Chicago on Thursday after he was spotted near a Jeep that had been reported stolen. Adams said he owned the car, but police searched the vehicle anyway and found a loaded handgun in the center console. There was also an extended magazine in the trunk.

Adams reportedly had a permit for the weapon, but the permit was not issued in Illinois. The 26-year-old was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm and cited for the magazine. He is due in court in August.

Adams also was not the owner of the car, but the owner chose not to press charges and said the situation was a misunderstanding.

After spending the first four seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, Adams signed a one-year deal with the Bears this offseason. Matt Eberflus, who was the defensive coordinator of the Colts the entire time Adams was there, is now the head coach in Chicago.

Adams, a former seventh-round pick, appeared in all 17 games last season and had 10 total tackles.

