Bears pull plug on NFL draft bust

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles took a gamble on a former first-round pick last season. The Bears exec appears to be cutting his losses with the team’s latest move.

The Bears have announced that they are waiving offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood. The move comes nearly a full calendar year after Chicago claimed him off waivers during the 2022 preseason.

The Bears will still owe Leatherwood a little over $4.59 million in guaranteed money unless another team decides to claim him off waivers once again.

Leatherwood played in just four games and 43 total snaps for the Bears last season.

Before his stint in Chicago, the Alabama product was selected by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Leatherwood played in all 17 games for the Raiders in 2021 and largely underwhelmed during his rookie campaign.

Leatherwood was being tested out at left guard during the preseason before he was waived. In 77 snaps during Chicago’s three preseason contests, Leatherwood allowed just one pressure on the quarterback.

Leatherwood’s departure further thins out an already shallow offensive line unit for the Bears.