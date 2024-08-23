Bears trade for pass rusher after missing out on Matthew Judon

The Chicago Bears moved quickly to secure some pass-rushing help after their efforts to trade for Matthew Judon fell through.

The Bears on Friday acquired linebacker Darrell Taylor from the Seattle Seahawks, giving up a sixth-round pick to get him. The Seahawks officially confirmed the deal on Friday afternoon.

Taylor might not be as well-known as Judon, but he has pretty solid career numbers. He has 21.5 sacks in three NFL seasons, including a career-best 9.5 in the 2022 season. For the Bears, he will provide a boost in that department, where they have clearly been looking for an upgrade for a while.

The Bears had previously been in on Judon, who was given the choice between the Bears and Falcons. He opted for Atlanta, forcing the Bears to pivot to their backup plan, which is significantly less splashy but not necessarily a worse fit.