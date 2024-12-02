Bears make big announcement about GM Ryan Poles

The Chicago Bears on Monday made a significant announcement about the future of general manager Ryan Poles amid some speculation about his job status.

Bears president Kevin Warren told reporters that Poles will remain the team’s general manager going forward. Not only that, but Poles will be the “point person” in the team’s upcoming coaching search after the firing of Matt Eberflus.

“Ryan Poles is the general manager of the Chicago Bears, and he will remain the general manager of the Chicago Bears,” Warren told reporters.

Poles lands in the somewhat unusual spot of getting to make a second head coaching hire. The Bears hired him as general manager in 2022, though the team has yet to post a winning record in that span. Evidently, ownership thinks the franchise is on the right track, and likes the roster Poles has been able to put together so far. The Bears just want to see that roster coached better.

So far, Poles’ biggest decision has been to draft Caleb Williams No. 1 overall in 2023. Successfully building around the young quarterback will be paramount if Poles’ tenure is going to be a success.