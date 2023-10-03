Bears sign 3-time Patriots Super Bowl champion

A three-time Super Bowl winner is now joining a team that has not even won a game since Oct. 2022.

The Chicago Bears announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran safety Duron Harmon to their active roster. The 32-year-old Harmon had begun the season on the practice squad of the Baltimore Ravens.

New England Patriots fans remember Harmon fondly. Nicknamed “The Closer,” Harmon played on three of their Super Bowl teams (XLIX over Seattle, LI over Atlanta, and LIII over the Los Angeles Rams). He is known for his strong ball skills and even posted career highs in combined tackles (86) and forced fumbles (two) with the Las Vegas Raiders just last season.

Granted, no one player is going to save the Bears at this point. They are 0-4 to start the season, and the defense has been particularly porous, allowing 383.3 yards and 34.3 points per game (both NFC worsts). But Harmon is a respected veteran who still packs a punch in the secondary (and might be able to share some unique motivational tactics from his Pats tenure too).