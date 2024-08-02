Bears QB had epic reaction to hearing how much money Caleb Williams signed for

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent went viral on Thursday night after a video clip of him reacting to Caleb Williams’ signing bonus was shared.

ESPN shared a clip of the video during their broadcast of the Hall of Fame Game Thursday night between the Bears and Houston Texans. The clip was captured by HBO’s “Hard Knocks” and shows Williams standing in front of his Bears teammates to introduce himself. Williams told his teammates that he received a $25.5 million signing bonus, and Bagent lost it.

Bears undrafted QB Tyson Bagent’s reaction to hearing that Chicago’s No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams received a $25.5 million signing bonus: pic.twitter.com/M4saPiAzU3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2024

Bagent acted like he was having a seizure upon hearing that news.

Bagent went undrafted out of Shepherd University in 2023. His signing bonus was $25,000. You can probably understand why he would flip out over a bonus that was more than 1,000 times larger than his.

Bagent may have competition from Brett Rypien for the backup job behind Williams. Bagent went 2/3 for 16 yards against Houston on Thursday. Rypien played well and passed for 3 touchdowns.