Bears WR has very flattering quote about Justin Fields

Justin Fields will be competing for the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback job all offseason, and the former Ohio State star appears to be off to a solid start in minicamp.

Fields threw some nice deep passes at practice on Wednesday, according to beat writers who were in attendance. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney gushed about the rookie and said he throws a “beautiful ball.” One deep pass was so perfect that Mooney says he had a smile on his face before he caught it.

“I’ve caught one or two deep balls from him,” Mooney said, via Stephanie Stremplewsi of NBC Sports Chicago. “The very first one that he threw up to me I was smiling mid-route of just seeing the ball in the air and just where it was placed. He’s very accurate with his ball and he understands exactly where he wants the ball.”

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune noted on Wednesday that Fields struggled with some QB-center exchanges, but he displayed good accuracy. Andy Dalton, with whom Fields is competing, threw three interceptions during drills.

The Bears labeled Dalton their “QB1” after they signed him this offseason. That was before they knew they would have a shot at drafting Fields. It sounds like Dalton still has the best chance to start in Week 1, but that could change if Fields outplays him all summer.

Even if Bears head coach Matt Nagy opts to not hold a true open competition, Dalton will enter the season under a microscope. Fans were already ruthless in mocking the Bears for their tweet after they signed Dalton, and there will be tremendous pressure to play Fields if Dalton struggles.