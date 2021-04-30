Bears get mocked over old Andy Dalton ‘QB1’ tweet

The Chicago Bears moved up in the NFL Draft to take Justin Fields at No. 11 overall, which was bad news for Andy Dalton.

When the Bears signed Dalton in free agency, they proclaimed him to be their first-string quarterback.

As soon as Fields was taken a month later, folks online mocked the Bears over the “QB1” tweet.

Andy Dalton with the draft on in the background…. pic.twitter.com/JaUTPYSc0t — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) April 30, 2021

RIP Andy Dalton QB1 March 2021-April 2021 https://t.co/PVugpJ9qCo — Old Social Posts (@OldSocialPosts) April 30, 2021

The Chicago Bears telling Andy Dalton he's QB1#NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/DfZZRAwR1s — Kerry (@_Krrey) April 30, 2021

The Bears: “Andy Dalton is our QB1!” *trade up draft Justin Fields* The Bears now:

pic.twitter.com/o8L2VAxEpZ — The Ringer (@ringer) April 30, 2021

Nobody actually believed the Bears would enter the season with Dalton as their starting quarterback. It remains to be seen what Fields will be able to do, but Chicago’s ceiling under Dalton was probably 8-8.