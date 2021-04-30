 Skip to main content
Bears get mocked over old Andy Dalton ‘QB1’ tweet

April 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

Andy Dalton

The Chicago Bears moved up in the NFL Draft to take Justin Fields at No. 11 overall, which was bad news for Andy Dalton.

When the Bears signed Dalton in free agency, they proclaimed him to be their first-string quarterback.

As soon as Fields was taken a month later, folks online mocked the Bears over the “QB1” tweet.

Nobody actually believed the Bears would enter the season with Dalton as their starting quarterback. It remains to be seen what Fields will be able to do, but Chicago’s ceiling under Dalton was probably 8-8.

