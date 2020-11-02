 Skip to main content
Ben DiNucci gets the Uncle Rico jokes for sidearm throw

November 1, 2020
by Larry Brown

Ben DiNucci sidearm throw

Ben DiNucci broke out with sidearm throws during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, and he was the subject of Uncle Rico jokes as a result.

Take a look at the Cowboys quarterback’s sidearm motion on this second quarter throw against Philly:

Fans instantly recognized the throwing motion and made comparison jokes to “Uncle Rico,” the eccentric, stuck-in-high-school character from “Napoleon Dynamite.”

Those comparisons were perfectly accurate.

DiNucci is ordinarily the Cowboys’ third-string quarterback. The 7th-round pick was making the start for Dallas due to injuries to Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton.

