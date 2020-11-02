Ben DiNucci gets the Uncle Rico jokes for sidearm throw

Ben DiNucci broke out with sidearm throws during the Dallas Cowboys’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, and he was the subject of Uncle Rico jokes as a result.

Take a look at the Cowboys quarterback’s sidearm motion on this second quarter throw against Philly:

YOU'RE ON NOTICE MAHOMES pic.twitter.com/k5SLLCFMdW — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) November 2, 2020

Ben DiNucci with the Uncle Rico sidearm throw pic.twitter.com/ZGyVKmgEcw — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 2, 2020

Fans instantly recognized the throwing motion and made comparison jokes to “Uncle Rico,” the eccentric, stuck-in-high-school character from “Napoleon Dynamite.”

Knew I’d seen that somewhere pic.twitter.com/0X95GlBivo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 2, 2020

Those comparisons were perfectly accurate.

DiNucci is ordinarily the Cowboys’ third-string quarterback. The 7th-round pick was making the start for Dallas due to injuries to Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton.