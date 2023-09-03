Lions OC Ben Johnson got a play suggestion from unlikely source

There is an obvious appeal to being able to draw up a play that would make an NFL defense look bad. That is even true for some referees.

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson shared a funny story on Saturday about how an NFL official pitched a play to him during the team’s joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars this year.

“I think we were practicing against Jacksonville a couple weeks ago, and it’s a special teams period,” Johnson said, via Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit. “And one of the officials walked up to me, and I still have the diagram in my office. It’s a piece (of paper). He’s got 11 guys written up, and he literally took the entire special teams period — it was over five minutes — talking about how this play would work out.”

Johnson said he did not know if he would actually use the play, but he would make sure to let everyone know if and when he did.

“It’s a good idea. It’s a little bit out of the box. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen it happen before,” Johnson said.

If Andy Reid can use a play from a janitor, Johnson can probably get away with using something an official drew up. Johnson sounded intrigued enough that it might be something to watch for.