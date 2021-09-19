Ben Roethlisberger apologizes to Steelers fans for his play

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first loss of the season Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, raising questions about the capability of the team’s offense.

The Steelers were held to 331 yards of total offense in the loss to the Raiders. Ben Roethlisberger attempted 40 passes, but only tallied 295 yards for one touchdown and one interception.

After the game, Roethlisberger openly apologized to Steelers fans for his underwhelming play.

Ben: “Right now I’m just nit good enough… I apologize to all the fans…” pic.twitter.com/K7aLYqceNl — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) September 19, 2021

“I just need to be better,” Roethlisberger said. “Right now my play’s just not good enough. If I played better, we have a chance to win the football game. That loss, I’ll take that. I apologize to the fans. Home opener, they were awesome.”

Kudos to Roethlisberger for owning it, and he’s right that he has to improve. However, there are questions about how much he actually can. The 39-year-old has faced increasing questions about his age and capability to the point that some questioned whether he’d get through the 2021 season. While it’s still too early to panic, the Steelers certainly need to see more from Roethlisberger if they want to be a playoff team.