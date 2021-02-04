 Skip to main content
Could Ben Roethlisberger play beyond 2021 season?

February 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ben Roethlisberger has one more year left on his current contract, and there were questions about whether he would retire. Those thoughts were quickly dismissed as Roethlisberger is expected to play next season and rework his deal to be more team-friendly.

The 38-year-old quarterback has talked about retirement for years but keeps going. Could Big Ben play even beyond 2021?

FOX NFL reporter Jay Glazer answered fan questions this week and was asked what he sees the Pittsburgh Steelers doing with Roethlisberger. Glazer said he expects the Steelers to extend Big Ben’s contract out to spread his cap hit. He also addressed Roethlisberger’s eventual retirement.

Glazer said some players play until they lose their love of the game, and others play until their arm falls off. He put Roethlisberger in the latter category.

If Big Ben is that dedicated to playing football until he no longer can play, then maybe we shouldn’t assume the 2021 season will be his last.

I still believe Roethlisberger will likely be done after the 2021 season, but maybe the possibility of him returning beyond that is not completely out of the question.

