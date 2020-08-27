Ben Roethlisberger provides another positive update about his elbow

Ben Roethlisberger is less than three weeks away from being able to prove his surgically repaired elbow is fully recovered. In the meantime, he continues to avoid setbacks.

Roethlisberger threw at practice three days in a row last week, and he told reporters on Thursday that he is pleased with the way his elbow responded. The 38-year-old admitted he still needs a day off every now and then for maintenance but insists he feels “really good.”

Roethlisberger said his elbow feels "really good." Says he went three days in a row last week. "I definitely need to give it some time to rest that one day off every so often out of general fatigue and soreness. It's amazing how fast it bounces back and feels great the next day." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 27, 2020

The Steelers recently shared a video of Roethlisberger throwing at practice, and it did not look like he had any limitations. His recovery is pretty impressive when you consider his age and the nasty details he recently revealed about the injury.

Roethlisberger missed almost the entire 2019 season after hurting his elbow, but he threw for 5,129 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2018. If he is truly 100 percent healthy, he should still be able to play at a high level.