Video: Ben Roethlisberger looks healthy throwing passes at camp

Ben Roethlisberger missed the majority of the 2019 season with an elbow injury, but all signs continue to point to the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback being ready to play in Week 1.

Roethlisberger made some throws at Steelers training camp on Monday, and the team shared an encouraging video on Twitter. The clip showed Roethlisberger uncorking a pass on the run. He did not appear to be limited in any way.

There was some talk that Roethlisberger could retire after he was shut down last season, but he never put that option on the table — at least publicly. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said roughly a month ago that he has been encouraged by everything he has seen from Big Ben this offseason, and now we can see why.

Roethlisberger is just two years removed from throwing for 5,129 passing yards and 34 touchdowns, so he should still be capable of playing at a high level again if his elbow cooperates. Steelers players have been raving about the work Big Ben has put in, and it certainly appears he has been fully committed to his rehab.