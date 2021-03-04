Ben Roethlisberger agrees to restructured contract with Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been working toward a restructured contract for the 2021 season, and the two sides announced on Thursday that they have reached an agreement.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement that the team was “excited” to reach a new deal with Roethlisberger and that he is confident the quarterback can “still play at a high level and do special things for this team.” Roethlisberger also issued a brief statement.

“It is my greatest honor to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and give my all for this organization,” he said. “I am grateful to be at this stage of my career and more than happy to adjust my contract in a way that best helps the team to address other players who are so vital to our success. I love this game and love to compete, and I believe in this team and my ability to deliver when called upon. It all starts with great preparation and I am ready to go.”

Roethlisberger’s salary cap hit for 2021 was initially $41 million, and he openly said from the start that he was willing to reduce that number. One report claimed some within the Steelers organization were ready to move on from Big Ben, but the new deal will keep him with the team for at least another season.

Roethlisberger was still productive last season. The 38-year-old passed for 3,803 yards and 33 touchdowns while leading Pittsburgh to a 12-3 record. Some have made the argument that he should retire, but that is at least a year away.