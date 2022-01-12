Ben Roethlisberger reveals Steelers’ mindset ahead of Chiefs game

The Pittsburgh Steelers snuck into the playoffs thanks in large part to a massive Week 18 upset, but very few people believe they have a chance at making a deep run. Ben Roethlisberger is clearly embracing that skepticism heading into what could be his final NFL game.

The Steelers finished the regular season 9-7-1. Roethlisberger’s career would officially be over if the Jacksonville Jaguars hadn’t pulled off a huge upset against the Indianapolis Colts. Now, Pittsburgh is a massive underdog heading to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Roethlisberger offered a glimpse into his team’s mindset.

Ben Roethlisberger says the #Steelers are embracing the role as playoff underdogs. "We probably aren't supposed to be here." pic.twitter.com/IKC3SpNisD — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) January 12, 2022

“We haven’t discussed it, but I think as a group you understand. We probably aren’t supposed to be here. We’re probably not a very good football team,” Roethlisberger said sarcastically. “Of the 14 teams that are in, we’re probably No. 14. We’re a double-digit underdog in the playoffs, so let’s just go play and have fun and see what happens.

“We’re probably 20-point underdogs. We’re going to the No. 1 team that has won the AFC the last two years, arguably the best team in football. We don’t have a chance, so let’s just go in and play and have fun.”

Pittsburgh is actually around a 13-point underdog, but you get the point. Roethlisberger obviously believes the Steelers have a chance to win. His point is that they are in a perfect position to embrace the underdog role and not feel any pressure. If they’re blown out, Big Ben’s final NFL season will still be considered a success for getting this far. If they find a way to win, the fairytale year continues.

Many teams have had success using the “nobody gives us a chance” mindset in the postseason. Between Roethlisberger’s comments and the funny story Mike Tomlin shared on Tuesday, it sounds like the Steelers are feeling plenty lax heading into their big game.

Photo: Dec 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports