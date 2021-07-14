 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 14, 2021

Ben Roethlisberger keeping stricter diet than Tom Brady?

July 14, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Ben Roethlisberger

If Ben Roethlisberger does not play well in his 18th NFL season, it will apparently have nothing to do with physique. Why? Because 39-year-old Big Ben is — once again — said to be in the best shape of his life.

Broadcaster Ryan Burr shared some information this week about Roethlisberger’s conditioning that he attributed to a source close to the quarterback. Burr says the source told him that Big Ben has been on a stricter diet than Tom Brady’s this offseason. He also said his arm is in fantastic shape.

Burr went on to say that Roethlisberger is tired of his reputation for being lazy and out of shape. For what it’s worth, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said he has not noticed any significant change to Roethlisberger’s weight or physique this offseason.

Even if Roethlisberger has focused more on his diet this offseason, it would be hard to believe it is stricter than Brady’s. Burr openly said his information came from the Roethlisberger camp, so it needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

Roethlisberger had 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season. He is still capable of winning games, but Pittsburgh’s offensive line is a huge concern. One former NFL GM recently made a bold prediction about how 2021 is going to go for Big Ben, and Steelers fans are not going to like it.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus