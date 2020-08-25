Bengals CB Mackensie Alexander leaves camp after disappearance of father

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has left the team’s training camp after the disappearance of his father on Monday.

According to a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Alexander’s father, Jean Odney Alexandre, went on a berry-picking trip with another man. Pelissero says Jean went for a trip on the prairie and was left behind by the other man.

Jean Odney Alexandre, 65, came to northwest Okeechobee County with another man Monday to pick palmetto berries somewhere on the prairie, and the other man left Alexandre behind, per the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information can call at (863) 763-3117. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 25, 2020

Alexandre was reported missing to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night.

Okeechobee County (Florida) police are searching for Jean.

“Deputies and K9 teams, along with officers from Florida Wildlife Commission, helicopters from St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and four wheelers are currently searching for Alexandre,” according to CBS12.

Mackensie, 26, is from Immokalee, Fla. He was a second-round pick by the Vikings in 2016 and signed with Cincinnati in the offseason.