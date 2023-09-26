Bengals’ defense breaks out incredibly coordinated dance after interception

The Cincinnati Bengals’ defense had a big game in the team’s 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Monday night, and they came prepared with celebrations.

Logan Wilson intercepted two Matthew Stafford passes. He had one interception in the second quarter and another in the third. After his third quarter interception, Cincinnati’s defensive players all ran to the end zone and were led by Chidobe Awuzie on a choreographed dance.

Take a look:

That was pretty nifty.

What’s amazing is that a team that was 0-2 entering the game had enough time to practice such a dance, but they did, and they got the job done.

Both the Rams and Bengals are now 1-2. Wilson is now up to nine career interceptions.