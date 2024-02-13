Report: Bengals expected to use franchise tag on key player

The Cincinnati Bengals may have to use the franchise tag this offseason in order to keep one of their core players.

Tee Higgins is scheduled to become a free agent after playing out the final year of his rookie contract. The star wide receiver engaged in contract negotiations with the Bengals last offseason, but the two sides were unable to make progress. A long-term deal is not expected in the next few weeks, either.

Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Bengals are expected to use the franchise tag on Higgins. They have until the March 5 franchise tag deadline to do so. The two sides would then have until July to negotiate a long-term contract.

After posting back-to-back seasons with 1,000-plus yards in 2021 and 2022, Higgins had a down year in 2023. He was limited to 12 games because of injuries and finished with 42 catches for 656 yards and 5 touchdowns. It did not help that Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11.

If Higgins did hit free agency, he would immediately become one of the top players available. He has even been openly recruited by some rival players. None of that will matter if the Bengals use the franchise tag.