Bengals hire coach who was fired by Eagles

The Cincinnati Bengals have hired a new defensive assistant, and the reigning Super Bowl champions are quite familiar with the coach.

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai has reached a deal to become a senior defensive assistant with the Bengals, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Desai served in the same role with the Los Angeles Rams last season.

The 41-year-old Desai has plenty of coaching experience. He was also the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears in 2021 and has been a coach in the NFL since 2013.

Desai is perhaps best known for his brief tenure in Philadelphia. He was hired as the DC under Nick Sirianni in 2023 and stripped of playcalling duties late in the year. The Eagles were 10-3 at the time, but Desai was essentially demoted in favor of Matt Patricia. The move did not exactly seem to work out for the Eagles, who fired both Desai and Patricia at the end of the year.

The Bengals allowed 25.5 points per game last season, which ranked 25th in the NFL. They then fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and brought in a big-name replacement.

Cincinnati is hoping Desai’s experience will be an asset for them as they look to bounce back in 2025.