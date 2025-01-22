Bengals have hired a new defensive coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals have hired a new defensive coordinator, and it’s one that was expected.

The Bengals are hiring Al Golden as their new DC. Golden reportedly has informed Notre Dame that he will be leaving. Golden is expected to travel to Cincinnati to sign his contract on Thursday.

Cincinnati let previous defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo go after the season. Golden was coaching Notre Dame until the Fighting Irish’s season ended after the national championship on Monday night. It seems like Golden-to-Cincinnati had been in the works for weeks.

Golden has mostly been a college coach during his career, but the 55-year-old will now be returning to the NFL, and returning specifically to Cincinnati.

From 2020-2021, Golden served as the Bengals’ linebackers coach. He also coached with the Detroit Lions from 2016-2019. Almost all of Golden’s experience before and after those two stints were in college. He has head coach experience, as he coached Temple and Miami for five-season stints at each place and went 59-59 overall.

Golden certainly has an impressive resume as a defensive coordinator.

Notre Dame’s defense allowed just 15.5 points per game, which ranked 5th out of 134 during the 2024 college season. The team ranked 7th out of 134 in points allowed in 2023.

Cincinnati has work to do on defense. Though they finished 6th in the league in points scored per game, they were 25th in the league in points allowed.

Since they’re losing Golden, Notre Dame will need a new defensive coordinator. Fans have already identified Mike Mickens as someone who could fill the spot.