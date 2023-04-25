Bengals share interesting note about Joe Burrow

The Cincinnati Bengals shared an interesting note on Tuesday regarding Joe Burrow.

The Bengals announced that they have exercised their fifth-year contract option for Burrow, who was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020. The Bengals picking up their option for Burrow is no surprise. What’s interesting is how transparent they were regarding their situation with the quarterback.

The Bengals said that picking up the option was a “mechanical step along the way” as they negotiate a long-term contract with Burrow.

We have exercised QB Joe Burrow’s fifth-year option for the 2024 season. This is a mechanical step along the way and we will continue to work with Joe and his representatives to secure his long-term future as a Bengal. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 25, 2023

That’s well stated by Cincinnati.

Burrow has proven himself to be a franchise quarterback. Trying to lock him up as long as possible would be in the team’s best interest. Burrow passed for 34 touchdowns in 2021 and 35 touchdowns last season and has been a stellar postseason performer.

Burrow has led the Bengals to consecutive division titles. He took the team to the Super Bowl two seasons ago and to the conference championship game last season.

Cincinnati has an explosive offense and will try hard to keep the core of Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins together.

Thanks to the $29.5 million he is set to earn in 2024, Burrow is scheduled to collect $65.6 million over his first five seasons in the league. He’ll probably take home much more than that once he signs an extension.