Bengals sign new kicker to replace Evan McPherson

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed a new kicker to replace Evan McPherson for the time being.

McPherson is out for a few weeks due to a groin injury. The Bengals brought in some kickers for workouts to see who would repace McPherson. They decided on Cade York, who has some previous NFL experience.

And the winner of the #Bengals workout: Cade York. The former #Browns and #Commanders kicker is being added to Cincy’s practice squad, sources say. He’s in line to kick while Evan McPherson is sidelined. pic.twitter.com/cWhLzCVSgm — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 4, 2024

York spent the 2022 season with the Cleveland Browns and went 24/32 (75 percent) on field goals, plus 35/37 (94.6 percent) on extra points. The former LSU kicker also kicked for the Washington Commanders in their opener this season and went 0/2 on his field goal attempts, though he made both extra point attempts.

McPherson is in his fourth season with the Bengals and has generally been very reliable. But this season he’s had a problem with hooking his kicks and has gone 16/22, producing a career-low 72.7 percentage. McPherson had gone 2/4 on field goals in the Bengals’ Week 11 loss to the Chargers.