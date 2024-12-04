 Skip to main content
Bengals sign new kicker to replace Evan McPherson

December 4, 2024
by Larry Brown
The Cincinnati Bengals logo

Nov 5, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; General view of Cincinnati Bengals logo at midfield of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed a new kicker to replace Evan McPherson for the time being.

McPherson is out for a few weeks due to a groin injury. The Bengals brought in some kickers for workouts to see who would repace McPherson. They decided on Cade York, who has some previous NFL experience.

York spent the 2022 season with the Cleveland Browns and went 24/32 (75 percent) on field goals, plus 35/37 (94.6 percent) on extra points. The former LSU kicker also kicked for the Washington Commanders in their opener this season and went 0/2 on his field goal attempts, though he made both extra point attempts.

McPherson is in his fourth season with the Bengals and has generally been very reliable. But this season he’s had a problem with hooking his kicks and has gone 16/22, producing a career-low 72.7 percentage. McPherson had gone 2/4 on field goals in the Bengals’ Week 11 loss to the Chargers.

