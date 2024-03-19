Bengals sign ex-Pro Bowl offensive lineman

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a big addition to their offensive line.

Former Pro Bowl tackle Trent Brown on Tuesday agreed to a 1-year deal with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The #Bengals are adding a key piece on their O-Line, as #Patriots free agent OT Trent Brown plans to sign a 1-year with them, source said. He’s in Cincy on a visit today. A new home protecting Joe Burrow for Brown. pic.twitter.com/TQLmdx9S35 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024

Brown spent the last three seasons with the New England Patriots, which was his second stint with the team. He also spent a year protecting Tom Brady with the Patriots when they won the Super Bowl in 2018.

Brown began his career with the San Francisco 49ers, who drafted him in the seventh round in 2015. He was traded to the Patriots ahead of the 2018 season and then parlayed his success in New England into a 4-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders. Brown made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and was traded back to New England two years later.

The 30-year-old Brown was frustrated with the Patriots last season. One report claimed he openly discussed his plans to play for an NFC team following New England’s Week 14 win. That plan obviously did not come to fruition.

With Brown and 4-time Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr. at their two tackle spots, the Bengals should be in good position to keep Joe Burrow upright heading into the 2024 season.