Bengals to sign XFL quarterback

July 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
The Cincinnati Bengals need another quarterback following the injury Joe Burrow sustained during the week, and they have turned to the XFL for some help.

The Bengals on Saturday worked out two XFL quarterbacks in Reid Sinnett and Drew Plitt. Plitt was with the team in training camp last year before being cut.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are planning to sign Sinnett following his workout.

Sinnett was on the Dolphins’ practice squad last season and had worked out with the Seahawks last week.

In the 2021 preseason, Sinnett passed for 343 yards and two touchdowns while playing quarterback for the Dolphins against the Bengals.

Sinnett played his college ball at the University of San Diego and then went undrafted in 2020. The 26-year-old has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles, in addition to the Miami Dolphins. He played quarterback for the San Antonio Brahmas of the XFL, though he suffered a broken foot in March.

The Bengals want to add depth at quarterback since Burrow is expected to miss “several” weeks due to a calf strain.

