Bengals TE CJ Uzomah believed to have MCL sprain

The Cincinnati Bengals lost one of their receiving options early in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, and now we have some more information about the injury.

Tight end CJ Uzomah went out for a pass on a 1st-and-10 play near midfield late in the first quarter with his Bengals down 7-0 to the Kansas City Chiefs. The pass was high and went incomplete. Uzomah got his leg caught underneath him and injured it while going to the ground.

Uzomah was later seen crying while being carted into the locker room. The tight end was downgraded by the Bengals to “out” for the rest of the game.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported that Uzomah is believed to have an MCL sprain.

The initial belief is Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah has an MCL sprain, source said. Obviously out today and he’ll have an MRI after the game to see if there is additional or more extensive damage. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

Former Chargers team doctor David Chao said on Twitter that he suspected an MCL injury but possibly more based on Uzomah’s inability to put weight on his leg.

#CJUzomah @Bengals

Fear for more than MCL.

If only isolated medial collateral ligament injury, would be able to put some weight on left knee.https://t.co/OG7ajD3GJ1 pic.twitter.com/CPFUrVUvls — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 30, 2022

The 29-year-old tight end has been a valuable weapon for the Bengals this season, catching 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season.