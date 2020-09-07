Bill Belichick addresses talk that he could leave Patriots after season

Bill Belichick is taking on one of his greatest challenges of the last two decades this season, and there are some who believe it could be his last hurrah. Naturally, Belichick has no intention of revealing his plans — if he has even thought that far ahead.

One Las Vegas oddsmaker feels there are better odds of Belichick leaving the Patriots next season than returning. When asked about that during an appearance on WEEI on Monday, Belichick gave his classic “we’re just focused on Miami” response.

One oddsmaker has it more likely Bill Belichick leaves NE in 2021 than he returns. On @OMFonWEEI, Belichick was asked about it: "Yeah, I am just trying to get ready for Miami. I don't know. Long-term for me would be Sunday." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) September 7, 2020

It’s incredibly unlikely that Belichick will leave New England to coach another team. If he were to leave the Patriots, it would probably be to retire. Belichick turned 68 in April and said at one point that he does not want to coach into his 70s, but his opinion may have changed in recent years with his son taking on a prominent role on his coaching staff.

Belichick is almost certainly motivated by trying to prove he can win a Super Bowl without Tom Brady. If he were able to pull that off this season, it’s possible he could give serious thought to retirement. We gave you an in-depth look this offseason at whether Belichick or Brady stands to lose more from the divorce.

A lot can happen over the course of a season, but as of now there is no reason to think Belichick is entering his final year as coach of the Patriots.