Bill Belichick explains why he is sticking with Cam Newton

Cam Newton had another horrific game in the New England Patriots’ blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, but Bill Belichick has made it clear the former MVP is not in danger of losing his starting job. The coach stood by Newton immediately after the game and remained just as emphatic after sleeping on it.

Newton was benched for Jarrett Stidham in the second half of the 24-3 loss. Belichick was asked if he has considered making a permanent change at quarterback, and he immediately shut the question down. On Friday, he insisted the decision to put Stidham in against the Rams was purely situational. He also appeared to commit to Newton for the remainder of the season.

Belichick asked to clarify an answer on Stidham from last night when he said Stid works hard but "that's not the point" Today says, "sometimes there are situations in a game where you can put someone in but we're trying to win the game. That's what we're here for: is to win." — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 11, 2020

"I've answered that question for the last time." – Bill Belichick when asked again if Cam Newton would be the starting QB. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 11, 2020

Simply put, Newton has been horrible this season. It would be fair to attribute some of that to his sub-par supporting cast, but he has just five touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions, one of which was a costly pick-six early in Thursday’s game.

Belichick’s insistence on sticking with Newton may say more about his feelings toward Stidham and less about Newton’s performance. If Stidham can’t supplant a quarterback with a 78.9 passer rating, it’s hard to feel good about his future with the franchise.

Belichick recently offered a surprising assessment of the Patriots’ current situation. He likely considers Newton to be a part of that reality. New England needs a long-term solution at quarterback, and it does not seem like that player is on the roster at the moment.