Bill Belichick flips out on referees over stopped clock

Bill Belichick flipped out on the referees in Sunday’s game between his New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers.

Belichick’s Patriots were tied with the Packers at 24 late in the game. Green Bay was facing a 3rd-and-8 with 2:08 left. Aaron Rodgers attempted a deep pass into the end zone for Romeo Doubs, who initially made the catch but lost control of the ball as he went to the ground.

The pass was ruled incomplete with 2:02 left in the game. The play clock should have been ticking down from 40, but it reset at some point. Belichick went nuts because the play clock was reset, giving the Packers more time to decide if they wanted to challenge the call.

Bill Belichick is HEATED right now pic.twitter.com/0OxUHTowFx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 2, 2022

Green Bay, the home team, decided to challenge. They lost the challenge, but that doesn’t change that Belichick was right about the play clock.

Green Bay ended up punting the ball away on fourth down after taking a delay of game penalty. The Patriots got it back and didn’t do much, leading them to punt the ball back with little time left.

The game ended up going to overtime tied at 24.

Belichick is generally pretty composed while on the sidelines. Few coaches manage the clock better than he does, which is why it’s no surprise he was all over the error by the clock operator.