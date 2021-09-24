Bill Belichick has funny take on reunion with Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman will be honored at halftime of the New England Patriots’ game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and Bill Belichick says he is looking forward to seeing the retired wide receiver. Unless, of course, Edelman plans on trolling his former coach.

Belichick was asked on Friday about Edelman’s upcoming ceremony. He treated us to a rare lighthearted response.

Bill Belichick on Julian Edelman getting honored this Sunday at halftime "It'll be great to see Julian, assuming that he doesn't roast me or get into big impersonations"#Patriots @NBC10Boston @RaulNBCBoston pic.twitter.com/D3b3As0n2D — Craig Kolodny (@NBCBostonCraig) September 24, 2021

Edelman has always loved needling Belichick. He’s been known to bust out an impersonation of the future Hall of Fame coach. He also recently provided a glimpse into what playing for Belichick was like.

It’s obvious that Edelman and Belichick have maintained a close relationship. There aren’t many current or former players who openly have that type of dynamic with The Hoodie.