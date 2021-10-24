Bill Belichick did not hide his happiness while blowing out Jets

Bill Belichick’s hatred of the New York Jets is legendary, and it manifested itself again when the two teams met Sunday.

The Patriots posted an eye-catching 54-13 win over the Jets to sweep the season series. Belichick seemed to enjoy piling on at the end. The Patriots scored 20 points in the fourth quarter with the game well in hand. The barrage included deep balls from backup Brian Hoyer despite holding a 34-point lead with less than five minutes to go in the game.

Brian Hoyer just completed a deep ball to N'Keal Harry with the Patriots leading the Jets, 47-13, with 3:37 remaining in the fourth quarter. Bill Belichick has not forgiven the Jets. And now it's 54-13. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 24, 2021

How much did Belichick enjoy what he and his team did to the Jets? He was openly congratulating his players on the sideline as the game wound down.

Happy coach: Bill Belichick is going up to every player on the Patriots sideline during this break and shaking each of their hands. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 24, 2021

You don’t often see Belichick in a congratulatory mood, at least in public. There was no mistaking his mood on Sunday, though.

Belichick likely would not have done this against any other opponent. His frosty relationship with the Jets dates back two decades, and he’s beaten with them and messed with them repeatedly over the years. Sunday was just another chapter in that saga.