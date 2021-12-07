Did Bill Belichick hint at Patriots’ gameplan with face mask?

Bill Belichick implemented a very simple and specific gameplan to help the New England Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Those who saw what the coach was wearing on his face before the game may have known it was coming.

Belichick wore a face mask featuring the Navy athletics logo prior to his team’s 14-10 win.

Bill Belichick wore a Navy Midshipmen mask in his pregame interview and promptly ran the ball 46 times pic.twitter.com/euXwnxuiTC — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 7, 2021

Navy is known for its triple option offense. The Midshipmen rarely throw the ball. Some wondered if Belichick was hinting that he was going to take a similar approach against Buffalo, but that probably was not the case.

Belichick is a huge supporter of Navy football, and Saturday is the big Army-Navy showdown. His father was an assistant coach at Navy, and Belichick spent a lot of time around the program at a young age. He often wears Navy apparel the week of the rivalry game. It just so happens that he got to rep Navy on a night where there were blizzard-like conditions and throwing the ball was almost impossible.

We knew passing would be at a premium because of the weather in Buffalo, but no one expected Mac Jones to attempt just three passes all night. Belichick’s approach was yet another reminder of how hard he prepares for everything, even if the coach on the other side didn’t want to give him credit.