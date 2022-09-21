Bill Belichick makes surprising comment about Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has been trying to negotiate a contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens without an agent, but the star quarterback may want to consider hiring Bill Belichick to represent him.

Belichick has a reputation for heaping praise on his upcoming opponents in the days leading up to games. He did more than that when talking about Jackson on Monday. Michael Giardi of NFL Network asked Belichick if he thinks Jackson has answered all of the questions that surrounded the quarterback and whether or not he was fit to play at the NFL level. The legendary coach had a somewhat uncharacteristic response.

Bill Belichick on how Lamar Jackson's answered all the questions that once surrounded him as an NFL QB: "Wait 'til we see what his contract is…that'll answer 'em." pic.twitter.com/Ei5S9I1K85 — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) September 21, 2022

“Without a doubt. He’s the type of player that’s an MVP-type of candidate,” Belichick said. “I think he’s more than answered (those questions). Wait until we see what his contract is, that’ll answer them.”

Belichick hardly ever talks about contract situations with his own players. We can’t remember many times he has voluntarily mentioned the contract of a player with another team. Though, it is pretty obvious that Jackson is eventually going to land a huge new deal, whether it comes from the Ravens or some other team.

Jackson reportedly turned down a massive contract offer from the Ravens before the start of the season. The team can — and likely will — use the franchise tag on him next offseason. For now, the former MVP is as determined as ever to prove that he should be the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.