Bill Belichick has pointed comment about his NFL future

Bill Belichick was introduced as the new head coach at North Carolina on Thursday, and he had a pointed comment to those who fear his new job is a stopover between NFL gigs.

Belichick offered a simple one sentence reply to a reporter’s question about whether he might be looking to go back to the NFL within a year or two of taking the Tar Heels job. The new coach was clearly dismissive of his chances of going back to the NFL, and suggested it was not on his agenda.

“I didn’t come here to leave,” Belichick said, drawing a round of applause from press conference attendees.

Bill Belichick asked about leaving for the NFL in the near future: "I didn't come here to leave" pic.twitter.com/07jHdtrRpm — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) December 12, 2024

Belichick signed a five-year contract with North Carolina, which helps back up his argument. There are certainly no guarantees that things could change, but at least for the next several years, Belichick does seem to be off the table for NFL teams.

Belichick did look at a number of NFL jobs that either had or were expected to open up this offseason. Those rumors are likely to continue, especially since he is still just 15 wins shy of surpassing the NFL’s all-time mark. He sounds quite serious about his current pursuit, even if it means that opportunity will not be available to him.