Report reveals which NFL head coach job Bill Belichick wanted most

Bill Belichick ended all speculation about his future when he agreed to become the next head coach at North Carolina, but it sounds like there was at least one NFL job that would have appealed to him.

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham published a story on Thursday detailing some of what led to Belichick’s stunning decision to take over at UNC. According to Wickersham, Belichick had previously decided that one team might have the most attractive NFL head coach job for him — the Chicago Bears.

Belichick has reportedly had regular meetings with former assistants and executives who worked with him for the New England Patriots. The group, which included Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia and Michael Lombardi, discussed which NFL teams might have interest in Belichick following the 2024 season.

Belichick and company determined that the Bears, who are searching for a new head coach after firing Matt Eberflus, would be “the most attractive” team for the 72-year-old. However, the belief is that Chicago is going to target offensive-minded coaches to help develop Caleb Williams.

Wickersham claims that Belichick has soured on the NFL overall. One person close to Belichick said the six-time Super Bowl champion is “disgusted” that NFL team owners seem indifferent to the impact Belichick has had on the league.

Belichick seems to have several reasons for taking the UNC job, but it is fair to wonder if he even would have met with the Tar Heels had NFL teams shown more interest.